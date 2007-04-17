Camtek expanding in southeast Asia

Israel company Camtek recently moved its South East Asia regional sales and support activities to a larger, more spacious facility in the Singapore Science Park 1.

"Due to rapid regional growth for our automated wafer inspection systems at multiple SE Asia sites in 2006, we felt the need to offer more services locally." says Mr. Aharon Sela, VP Sales Microelectronics Division at Camtek." Our fully equipped Technical Competence Center permits us to reduce response time and meet customer requests more effectively."