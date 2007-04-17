The EMS and ODM monitor

According to iSuppli during the last five years, many leading OEMs, including Nokia and Motorola, gradually increased their reliance on EMS providers and ODMs to shorten time to market, increase manufacturing flexibility and refocus on their core technologies.

In the meantime, however, Korean OEMs, such as Samsung and LG, kept almost all of their manufacturing activities in-house. Therefore, the mobile phone manufacturing industry has been speculating when these OEMs will start outsourcing their mobile handset.