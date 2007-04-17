Electronic equipment and semiconductor<br>forecast - Q2 2007

According to iSuppli DRAM revenues increased by 35% in 2006 as bit growth accelerated to 57% and the price-per-bit erosion was only 11%.

But the 2006 DRAM revenue peak has lowered the outlook for 2007 from 13% in the previous forecast to 8.6% in this update. The CAGR expected over the five-year, 2006 to 2011 period is 7.2%. But despite a 9% revenue decline anticipated for 2009, the DRAM market will see another peak.