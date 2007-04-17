BASF and Polyera to cooperate

BASF Future Business GmbH, Ludwigshafen, is extending its technology portfolio and cooperation network in the printed electronics sector by starting collaboration with the U.S. company Polyera Corporation, Illinois.

The partnership will focus on the development and commercialization of new organic semiconductors and dielectrics for use in CMOS-analog printed circuits. The partners intend to develop these materials as well as a printed prototype CMOS circuit within the next three years.



CMOS (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) is a term used in modern microelectronics to denote the use of two complementary types of semiconductors: n-type semiconductors for negative charges and p-type semiconductors for positive charges.



Organic material sets make it possible to print CMOS-circuits on flexible substrates. This will make organic CMOS circuits cheaper and easier to produce than standard CMOS circuits and enables printed electronics to open up new markets. The market volume for printed electronics is expected to rise to over €30 billion by 2015 from currently €3 billion, according to independent consultants IDTechEx, Cambridge, U.K.