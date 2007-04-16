Contax installs 10+ ATF<br>wave soldering systems

Production automation system specialist, Contax Ltd, has just installed more han 10 ATF wave soldering systems throughout the UK and Ireland.

One new user is Henkel, the worldwide conglomerate, who are using it at their global centre of excellence for soldering product development. Other users include Europe's largest domestic fan manufacturer, Manrose Manufacturing Ltd, and manufacturer of audio and video equipment, TV One Ltd.



For some organisations, the ATF system was a replacement to handle lead-free fluxes, whilst for others it was an upgrade to provide greater consistency and flexibility. However, both Manrose and TVOne commented that service and support was also a key factor in their decision.



TV One purchased the ATF 23-33 system in order to comply with the lead-free directive, as upgrading their existing system was not cost-effective.



Manrose selected ATF's finger conveyor 23-33F system, again partly due to the features of the system, but also because of the service received from Contax.



Henkel purchased one of the largest ATF models, the 33-40, as it needed a robust machine that could be used to develop liquid fluxes for the electronics industry.