Medis begins commercial sales

Israel company Medis Technology has begun commercial sales of its 24/7 fuel cell Power Packs to Microsoft. The first shipment of Microsoft branded 24/7 Power Packs were made today.

These first Power Packs were produced on Medis' semi-automated line. Medis fully automated line was built by Ismeca, in Switzerland, is in the process of being dismantled and shipped to Ireland where it will be managed by Celestica.