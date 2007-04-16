Several companies expanding<br>R&D facilities in Spain

Spain is beating the United Kingdom to the title of the fastest-growing information technology market in Europe according to European Information Technology Observatory. Several companies are planning to expand R&D facilities in Spain. Among those are IBM, Sony, DuPont and Siemens.

IBM plans to open a new Innovation Center in Barcelona, Spain. The new centre will help start-up companies, software developers and independent software vendors create new software applications and services.



At its Viladecavalls Technology Center in Spain, Sony is also planning an investment of 23.9 million euros in research and development. The main investment will be targeted at the development of new products. Sony has also announced permanent contracts for 450 potential employees this year.



Siemens will locate its R&D and Innovation Technology centre for Europe in the Murcia region in the Fuente Álamo Technology Park. Siemens will sell the resulting software in France, Belgium, Italy and Portugal. DuPont has earmarked 80 million euros for two new projects in Asturias related to its high-tech fiber products, expansion managment reports.