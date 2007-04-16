Top 50 EMS Providers enjoyed<br>above average growth in 2006

Manufacturing Market Insider, has released its annual MMI Top 50™ list of the world's largest EMS providers. MMI Top 50 providers were ranked based on 2006 sales in US dollars. In order, the top five were Hon Hai, Flextronics, Solectron, Jabil Circuit and Sanmina-SCI. A top-ten ranking required $1.97 billion in revenue.

For the third year in a row, Top 50 growth exceeded 15% with a 2006 increase of 18.4%. Top 50 sales in 2006 totaled $129.2 billion, a new high.



"Top 50 growth last year was above what would normally be considered an average year for the EMS industry. That's a tribute to the power of outsourcing. But without the estimated contribution of the largest provider, Hon Hai, growth would have dropped to a more ordinary 11.6%," said John Tuck, at Manufacturing Market Insider.



The minimum sales required to make the Top 50 also increased as the cut-off point went above $200 million for the first time. To join the 2006 Top 50, an EMS provider needed sales of at least $213 million.



In addition to ranking providers by 2006 sales, MMI Top 50 listings include sales growth, number of employees, number of plants, facility space, space in low-cost regions, number of SMT lines and customer data.