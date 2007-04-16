USI and Foxconn to assembly Wi-Fi iPod

During second half of 2007 Apple plans to launch new iPods featuring Wi-Fi. Universal Scientific Industrial (USI) and Foxconn have been chosen to manufacture the product.

USI will produce the Wi-Fi modules and Foxconn will perform as the OEM system assembler. In later April USI will begin shipments, while Foxconn may do so in the third quarter.