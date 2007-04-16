New key account managers at Systel

Swiss based company Systel has announced the addition of Mr. Stefano Losa and Mr. Edgar Ledergerber to its Sales Team.

Mr. Losa has graduated in computer science from the CPLN of Neuchâtel and has 6 years of experience as IT manager and 7 years as New Business Manager for an international company.



He is now the Key Account Manager for France and the French speaking region of Switzerland. Mr. Ledergerber has a strong technical background and fourteen years of experience as Sales Representative for electronic products and solutions in an international environment.



He is now appointed Key Account Manager for the German speaking part of Switzerland, for the South of Germany and for Austria.