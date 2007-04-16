Electronics Production | April 16, 2007
Wide-Format LCD monitor sales to<br>nearly quadruple in 2007
Growing video usage, Microsoft Corp.'s Vista operating system, and aggressive pricing will all contribute to skyrocketing sales of wide-format Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) desktop computer monitors over the next five years, making this the dominant format in the market by 2009, iSuppli Corp. predicts.
Worldwide sales of wide-format LCD monitors are set to grow to 146.9 million units by 2011, rising at a whopping Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 74.3 percent from only 9.1 million units in 2006, according to iSuppli.
The year 2007 alone will see end-user sales nearly quadruple to 35.8 million units.Meanwhile, revenue will grow to $20.9 billion by 2011, rising at a 55 percent CAGR from $2.3 billion in 2006. In 2007, revenue will triple to $6.7 billion. By 2009, wide-format LCD monitors will account for the largest share of the LCD monitor market in terms of revenue and unit shipments, surpassing traditional-format displays, iSuppli predicts.
“The wide-format cut allows for more efficient glass utilization than standard-format panels, making the format a favorite of LCD panel manufacturers, but end-users in the monitor market have lagged behind television and notebook users in adopting the new standard," said Rhoda Alexander, director of monitor research at iSuppli Corp. “With the introduction of Vista, which favors a wide-format display, and attractive pricing on wide-format offerings, monitor users are finally shifting to wide alternatives. Adoption varies substantially by region, with China leading the way to date in wide-format adoption."
Wide-format alternatives are surfacing across all the monitor screen sizes, but the biggest battleground in 2007 is expected to be in the 19-, 20-, and 22-inch wide markets. The 19-inch wide alternatives, which have been priced considerably below their 20-inch wide competitors in the past, have led the market to date. With aggressively priced 22-inch wide alternatives now pushing below $300 at the street level, 20-inch wide panel and monitor suppliers were facing a price squeeze, at risk of being pushed out of the market altogether.
The 20-inch wide panels offer a higher resolution than the 19-inch wide-format LCD panels, and are generally considered to be a better fit for Microsoft Corp.'s graphics-intensive Windows Vista operating system, but as is often the case in the display market, price has trumped performance. Twenty-inch panel suppliers, recognizing their precarious position, have now responded with more aggressive price moves. With 19-inch wide panel providers now threatening to increase pricing, 20-inch wide providers are eager to take advantage of the opportunity, collapsing the price differential between 19-inch wide panels and 20-inch wide panels and finished monitors. With the winner of this battle poised to become the market leader in the LCD monitor market, the stakes are considerable.
As always, it is the end-users that reap the true benefit, with a growing number of choices at increasingly affordable prices.
The adoption rates for wide-format monitors are expected to be higher for consumers than for corporations due to a number of factors. The biggest factor is the growing importance of video applications – games, movies, IPTV, and video clips – in consumer computer usage.
The video allure is not really a factor for most corporate customers and Vista adoption in this market is expected to lag behind consumer adoption, with most businesses waiting 18 months to two years before converting to the new operating system. However, business customers are also seeing advantages to wide-format offerings, particularly for two-page, side-by-side viewing and spreadsheet applications.
Another segment where business demand for 19-inch and larger wide-format monitors is growing is for use as secondary displays with notebook computers. Because much of the mobile-PC market already has migrated to the wide format, IT managers are turning to wide-format monitors as the ideal match for wide-format notebooks.
The year 2007 alone will see end-user sales nearly quadruple to 35.8 million units.Meanwhile, revenue will grow to $20.9 billion by 2011, rising at a 55 percent CAGR from $2.3 billion in 2006. In 2007, revenue will triple to $6.7 billion. By 2009, wide-format LCD monitors will account for the largest share of the LCD monitor market in terms of revenue and unit shipments, surpassing traditional-format displays, iSuppli predicts.
“The wide-format cut allows for more efficient glass utilization than standard-format panels, making the format a favorite of LCD panel manufacturers, but end-users in the monitor market have lagged behind television and notebook users in adopting the new standard," said Rhoda Alexander, director of monitor research at iSuppli Corp. “With the introduction of Vista, which favors a wide-format display, and attractive pricing on wide-format offerings, monitor users are finally shifting to wide alternatives. Adoption varies substantially by region, with China leading the way to date in wide-format adoption."
Wide-format alternatives are surfacing across all the monitor screen sizes, but the biggest battleground in 2007 is expected to be in the 19-, 20-, and 22-inch wide markets. The 19-inch wide alternatives, which have been priced considerably below their 20-inch wide competitors in the past, have led the market to date. With aggressively priced 22-inch wide alternatives now pushing below $300 at the street level, 20-inch wide panel and monitor suppliers were facing a price squeeze, at risk of being pushed out of the market altogether.
The 20-inch wide panels offer a higher resolution than the 19-inch wide-format LCD panels, and are generally considered to be a better fit for Microsoft Corp.'s graphics-intensive Windows Vista operating system, but as is often the case in the display market, price has trumped performance. Twenty-inch panel suppliers, recognizing their precarious position, have now responded with more aggressive price moves. With 19-inch wide panel providers now threatening to increase pricing, 20-inch wide providers are eager to take advantage of the opportunity, collapsing the price differential between 19-inch wide panels and 20-inch wide panels and finished monitors. With the winner of this battle poised to become the market leader in the LCD monitor market, the stakes are considerable.
As always, it is the end-users that reap the true benefit, with a growing number of choices at increasingly affordable prices.
The adoption rates for wide-format monitors are expected to be higher for consumers than for corporations due to a number of factors. The biggest factor is the growing importance of video applications – games, movies, IPTV, and video clips – in consumer computer usage.
The video allure is not really a factor for most corporate customers and Vista adoption in this market is expected to lag behind consumer adoption, with most businesses waiting 18 months to two years before converting to the new operating system. However, business customers are also seeing advantages to wide-format offerings, particularly for two-page, side-by-side viewing and spreadsheet applications.
Another segment where business demand for 19-inch and larger wide-format monitors is growing is for use as secondary displays with notebook computers. Because much of the mobile-PC market already has migrated to the wide format, IT managers are turning to wide-format monitors as the ideal match for wide-format notebooks.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments