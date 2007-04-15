Electronics Production | April 15, 2007
Frankfurt's first Solar-Cell plant opens soon
Odersun AG will be opening "Sun One" on April 19, its first solar-cell plant in Frankfurt. Up to 60 employees will soon be working in four shifts to produce around 6,000 kilometres of solar tapes annually at the "Sun One" plant.
This corresponds to the distance Brandenburg - New York. The thin film solar modules on copper tape can be produced for use in cells of all sizes and quality for facades and roofs, solar power stations and designer bags with an integrated "power socket" without requiring special complicated and expensive silicon technology.
Odersun AG's thin film solar technology has been developed entirely in Frankfurt (Oder) over the past 14 years. "We are a real Brandenburg success story", Ramin Lavae Mokhtari, CCE of Odersun AG boasts. "With our patented, globally innovative technology and our flexible production process we offer tailor-made, economic solutions."
Up to now, Odersun AG has invested 8.5 million euros in the project. The main equity providers are Doughty Hanson Technology Ventures from London and AT&M - Advanced Technology and Materials from Peking. The state of Brandenburg is assisting Odersun AG with 3.5 million euros financial aid.
Odersun AG's thin film solar technology has been developed entirely in Frankfurt (Oder) over the past 14 years. "We are a real Brandenburg success story", Ramin Lavae Mokhtari, CCE of Odersun AG boasts. "With our patented, globally innovative technology and our flexible production process we offer tailor-made, economic solutions."
Up to now, Odersun AG has invested 8.5 million euros in the project. The main equity providers are Doughty Hanson Technology Ventures from London and AT&M - Advanced Technology and Materials from Peking. The state of Brandenburg is assisting Odersun AG with 3.5 million euros financial aid.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments