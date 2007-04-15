Frankfurt's first Solar-Cell plant opens soon

Odersun AG will be opening "Sun One" on April 19, its first solar-cell plant in Frankfurt. Up to 60 employees will soon be working in four shifts to produce around 6,000 kilometres of solar tapes annually at the "Sun One" plant.

This corresponds to the distance Brandenburg - New York. The thin film solar modules on copper tape can be produced for use in cells of all sizes and quality for facades and roofs, solar power stations and designer bags with an integrated "power socket" without requiring special complicated and expensive silicon technology.



Odersun AG's thin film solar technology has been developed entirely in Frankfurt (Oder) over the past 14 years. "We are a real Brandenburg success story", Ramin Lavae Mokhtari, CCE of Odersun AG boasts. "With our patented, globally innovative technology and our flexible production process we offer tailor-made, economic solutions."



Up to now, Odersun AG has invested 8.5 million euros in the project. The main equity providers are Doughty Hanson Technology Ventures from London and AT&M - Advanced Technology and Materials from Peking. The state of Brandenburg is assisting Odersun AG with 3.5 million euros financial aid.