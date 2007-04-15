Assembléon partners with HIN in Denmark

SMD placement equipment manufacturer Assembléon has formed a partnership with Danish representative HIN to strengthen its sales and service presence in Denmark.

HIN offers a wide range of equipment and services related to electronics production, including technical and process support, training and consultancy. It represents a number of companies in Denmark. Both HIN and customers will be backed by Assembléon's technical, applications, sales and service support network. HIN will offer Assembléon's complete product range. Through the new partnership, Danish Assembléon users will benefit from enhanced on-the-ground services.