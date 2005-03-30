Electronics Production | March 30, 2005
Infineon to enter Romania
German based semiconductor company Infineon will found a regional company in Bucharest, Infineon Technologies Romania GesmbH, as a subsidiary of Infineon Technologies Austria AG.
A Development Center specializing in power semiconductors with analog and digital functions (power mixed signal) will be set up in the Romanian capital. This will enable Infineon to better serve the growing demand for smart power semiconductors for automotive and industrial applications, which now also include applications in the field of research and development.
The new Development Center will strengthen the research community in this field, which currently incorporates sites in Villach, Padua, Munich and Graz. As a result, optimum conditions will be established for west European locations to focus even more closely on cooperation with the major automotive electronics vendors and thus drive forward product innovations.
Thomas Simonis will assume management responsibility from April 1, 2005. The native German, who has worked for Infineon since 1999, spent the last two years setting up the Software Development Center in Bangalore, India for Infineon with very successful results.
By the end of calendar year 2005 a setup with initially around 50 employees is planned. In conjunction with the University of Bucharest, Infineon plans to develop Master Study Programs to cover future R&D training requirements in the semiconductor industry.
“There were many good reasons for choosing Romania as our new R&D location,” explains Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Group Vice President & General Manager Automotive, Industrial and Multimarket Group, Infineon Technologies AG and CEO of Infineon Technologies Austria AG. “The surrounding infrastructure - the proximity to the university and the great potential afforded by the existing training - provides a sound basis for meeting Infineon’s demand for highly qualified development engineers. In addition to cost advantages, we identified a strong high-tech orientation among the public authorities. If this positive impression is confirmed in practice, we should see significant further potential for expansion at this location.”
The new Development Center will strengthen the research community in this field, which currently incorporates sites in Villach, Padua, Munich and Graz. As a result, optimum conditions will be established for west European locations to focus even more closely on cooperation with the major automotive electronics vendors and thus drive forward product innovations.
Thomas Simonis will assume management responsibility from April 1, 2005. The native German, who has worked for Infineon since 1999, spent the last two years setting up the Software Development Center in Bangalore, India for Infineon with very successful results.
By the end of calendar year 2005 a setup with initially around 50 employees is planned. In conjunction with the University of Bucharest, Infineon plans to develop Master Study Programs to cover future R&D training requirements in the semiconductor industry.
“There were many good reasons for choosing Romania as our new R&D location,” explains Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Group Vice President & General Manager Automotive, Industrial and Multimarket Group, Infineon Technologies AG and CEO of Infineon Technologies Austria AG. “The surrounding infrastructure - the proximity to the university and the great potential afforded by the existing training - provides a sound basis for meeting Infineon’s demand for highly qualified development engineers. In addition to cost advantages, we identified a strong high-tech orientation among the public authorities. If this positive impression is confirmed in practice, we should see significant further potential for expansion at this location.”
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments