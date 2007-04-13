Rumour said Quanta have lost Dell orders

Rumour has it that a majority of its server development team is currently being recruited by competitors, Quanta Computer may end up maintaining OEM orders for only one Dell server model in 2007, and the company may lose that order in 2008. The sources indicated that Foxconn Electronics and Mitac International Corporation have recently been recruiting employees from Quanta's server team.