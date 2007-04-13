Electronics Production | April 13, 2007
Atrenta expands in Europe
Atrenta, a provider of broad-based design analysis solutions based on industry-standard SpyGlass technology, announced that it has appointed EDA industry veterans, Dieter Rudolf and Martin McIntyre to help expand the company's Central and Northern European business operations.
Atrenta already has a substantial presence in Europe, with sales and support offices in France and over 30 European customers. Mr. Rudolf and Mr. McIntyre will focus on expanding Atrenta's business opportunities and support across Europe with additional offices in Germany and United Kingdom.
"We are excited to have Dieter Rudolf and Martin McIntyre on board," said Dr. Ajoy Bose , Atrenta's chairman, president and CEO. "With industry-leading customers such as ST Microelectronics, Infineon, NXP, Siemens and others, Atrenta already has a significant European footprint. We're committed to further developing Europe as a strategic market for our Early Design Closure solutions. Dieter's and Martin's expertise will greatly enhance our expansion efforts."
Dieter Rudolf has more than 25 years' of technology sales expertise in Central Europe . He comes to Atrenta from Synopsys Deutschland GmbH, where he served as senior account manager, responsible for sales and growth of verification (functional/mixed signal/system) and IP products. Prior to that, he was the area director for Central Europe with Verisity Design GmbH, where he played a key role in setting up and developing the GmbH organization. Mr. Rudolf has also held sales and account management positions at Viewlogic Systems, Actel, Intel, LSI Logic and Motorola. He holds a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Munich , Germany.
"I'm delighted to have this unique opportunity to work with Atrenta," said Mr. Rudolf. "Atrenta's solution offers the first real opportunity for customers to achieve Design Closure at RTL. Atrenta's customers have substantial operations across Europe , and I look forward to helping the company break new ground."
Martin McIntyre comes to Atrenta with extensive experience in electronic component and EDA sales. He played a key role in setting up Novas Software in Europe, managing key accounts and building the Europe and Israel teams. Before that, he held positions with Avant! and Texas Instruments. He later moved to Toshiba Electronics Europe, where he managed Scandinavian key accounts and served as divisional general manager. Martin holds a degree in electrical and electronic engineering from University of Bradford ( England ). "Atrenta's pedigree in RTL optimization remains unrivalled," said Mr. McIntyre. I'm delighted to work with such an innovative, market-leading organization."
