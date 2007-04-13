Remploy sign Automotive deal

UK based EMS provider Remploy Electronics has been chosen by Minorplanet Systems to manufacture the hardware component of its Vehicle Management Information (VMI) systems.

Minorplanet is British specialised in VMI solutions, a tracking tool that combines data from the GPS satellite network with detailed management information. Remploy Electronics will support the production of the AEM5500 data collection unit, the hardware that links vehicles into a VMI system. How much this deal is worth is still unknown.