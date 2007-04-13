BenQ enters LCD TV production in Romaina

BenQ entered the Romanian market of liquid crystal TV sets on Wednesday, in response to the rising domestic demand.

With Romania's entering the EU, customs taxes for imports of electronics from Asia have dropped from 42% to 14%. However, since the BenQ products brought to Romania are manufactured in the Czech Republic, customs taxes will be close to zero, which will lead to much more competitive pricing. In response BenQ is investing massively in boosting its production capacity in the Czech Republic from two assembly lines to ten.