Freescale has invested $17m in UK fab

Semiconductor giant Freescale has invested around $17m in its Scottish facility in the last year including the installation of a new wafer line.

“The investment at Freescale's East Kilbride plant in Scotland has resulted in the introduction of five technologies into the MOS9 semiconductor wafer fab during the last year. These include a new mixed-signal process and an LDMOS process for RF power transistors", Martin Burns, Freescale European sales director told ElectronicsWeekly. According to Burns the UK plant is strategically important for systems development and in the production of 16-bit microcontrollers for the European automotive electronics business.