Kone selects Promation

Promation has been chosen by Finland based Kone Elevator to integrate this new production line for its Torreon, Mexico facility.

Promation, a manufacturer of in-line assembly solutions that include PCB handling systems, robotic soldering systems, custom assembly robots, and material handling conveyors & workbench solutions, has been selected to design and build a custom conveyor solution that will allow large platform elevator control cabinets to be manufactured in a progressive assembly line.