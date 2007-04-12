Electronics Production | April 12, 2007
Telcos to Spend $41 B on Equipment in 2007
The good news for makers of wired communication infrastructure equipment is that 2007 will mark a recent record high year for telecommunications company spending on such gear. The bad news is that revenue growth will be relatively anemic compared to recent years, at only a 1.6 percent rise.
Telcos in 2007 are expected to spend nearly $41 billion on equipment, the highest annual level since 2002. However, this spending will be up only 1.6 percent from $40.4 billion in 2006. In comparison, telco equipment spending rose by 10.7 percent in 2006 and by 8.3 percent in 2005.
“The major reason for the slowdown is focused spending and a “pay-as-you–grow" strategy among telcos, said Steve Rago, principal analyst, IPTV, broadband and digital home research for iSuppli. “The marginal increase in 2007 spending is being driven largely by telcos' purchases of equipment to deploy Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services. iSuppli estimates $9 billion will be spent on IPTV-related communications equipment in 2007."
The figure attached presents iSuppli's forecast of global capital spending on equipment by telecommunications carriers.
Desperate times, desperate measures
“The major motivation for the telecommunications companies to invest in IPTV is the flagging fortunes of their core business in voice communications," Rago added. “The telecommunications companies have been losing an average of 4 percent annually from their subscriber base, and more than 4 percent per year from voice revenues. This phenomenon is universal, with no region and no telecommunications company unaffected.
“The telcos hope their massive investments in IP broadband networks and IPTV will pay dividends in terms of a new source of revenue from providing video and other multimedia services to consumers."
Big spenders
Telcos in 2006 spent their funds primarily on access equipment. For 2007, iSuppli expects carriers to continue access-equipment spending at 2006 levels, while significantly increasing investments in their core networks. This shift will be necessary to provide the bandwidth and quality of service necessary to support IPTV growth.
The future of carrier capital spending depends on the success of the telecommunications companies' push into IPTV.
IPTV on the rise
Global IPTV subscribers will soar to 105.8 million in 2011, rising at a stunning 98 percent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 3.4 million in 2006, iSuppli predicts. To serve this huge base, the telcos' IPTV budget will have to grow to account for 20 percent of their total capital spending by 2011, including networking equipment, software and customer premises equipment.
Most-favored nations
North America and Europe will be the beneficiaries of most of these carrier expenditures due to the rapid establishment of IPTV services in those regions.
However, IPTV isn't the only factor driving telecom equipment spending worldwide; in developing nations, incumbent carriers are expanding their spending on broadband infrastructure as they focus on increasing their data revenue.
The only region that is exhibiting telco spending declines is Japan, where deployment of Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) has slowed. However, Japanese spending should recover during the next few years.
Feast and famine
The telcos' massive investments in IPTV infrastructure reflect their desperation in the face of the historic decline of their core business in voice communications. But for telecom equipment suppliers, the decline in voice and the rise of IPTV represents a boon. There will be plenty of opportunities for suppliers who know where to look.
“The major reason for the slowdown is focused spending and a “pay-as-you–grow" strategy among telcos, said Steve Rago, principal analyst, IPTV, broadband and digital home research for iSuppli. “The marginal increase in 2007 spending is being driven largely by telcos' purchases of equipment to deploy Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services. iSuppli estimates $9 billion will be spent on IPTV-related communications equipment in 2007."
The figure attached presents iSuppli's forecast of global capital spending on equipment by telecommunications carriers.
Desperate times, desperate measures
“The major motivation for the telecommunications companies to invest in IPTV is the flagging fortunes of their core business in voice communications," Rago added. “The telecommunications companies have been losing an average of 4 percent annually from their subscriber base, and more than 4 percent per year from voice revenues. This phenomenon is universal, with no region and no telecommunications company unaffected.
“The telcos hope their massive investments in IP broadband networks and IPTV will pay dividends in terms of a new source of revenue from providing video and other multimedia services to consumers."
Big spenders
Telcos in 2006 spent their funds primarily on access equipment. For 2007, iSuppli expects carriers to continue access-equipment spending at 2006 levels, while significantly increasing investments in their core networks. This shift will be necessary to provide the bandwidth and quality of service necessary to support IPTV growth.
The future of carrier capital spending depends on the success of the telecommunications companies' push into IPTV.
IPTV on the rise
Global IPTV subscribers will soar to 105.8 million in 2011, rising at a stunning 98 percent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 3.4 million in 2006, iSuppli predicts. To serve this huge base, the telcos' IPTV budget will have to grow to account for 20 percent of their total capital spending by 2011, including networking equipment, software and customer premises equipment.
Most-favored nations
North America and Europe will be the beneficiaries of most of these carrier expenditures due to the rapid establishment of IPTV services in those regions.
However, IPTV isn't the only factor driving telecom equipment spending worldwide; in developing nations, incumbent carriers are expanding their spending on broadband infrastructure as they focus on increasing their data revenue.
The only region that is exhibiting telco spending declines is Japan, where deployment of Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) has slowed. However, Japanese spending should recover during the next few years.
Feast and famine
The telcos' massive investments in IPTV infrastructure reflect their desperation in the face of the historic decline of their core business in voice communications. But for telecom equipment suppliers, the decline in voice and the rise of IPTV represents a boon. There will be plenty of opportunities for suppliers who know where to look.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments