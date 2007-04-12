Electronics Production | April 12, 2007
Soligie and Thin Film Electronics in strategic agreement
Soligie, Inc. and Thin Film Electronics ASA (“Thinfilm") of Oslo, Norway with R&D facilities in Linkoping, Sweden announced today that they have entered into an agreement to jointly develop processes for producing printed memory in commercial volumes.
In the agreement between Soligie and Thinfilm, Soligie has been granted an option to acquire certain production and commercialization rights to Thinfilm's memory technology under a Patent and Know How License Agreement.
Johan Carlsson, CEO of Thinfilm stated that “Given Soligie's expertise, dedication and focus on
the production of printed electronics, Soligie is an ideal partner for high volume manufacturing
and commercialization of our technology. The collaboration with Soligie will open exciting new
opportunities for the printed electronics industry by enabling a programmable memory feature
into products such as smart labels, smart packaging, game cards, smart cards, toys and RFID
tags."
This joint development agreement will build on Thinfilm's Intellectual Property for soluble
memory materials, and Soligie's Intellectual Property for printing functional materials.
“Thinfilm has demonstrated a printable material with unique memory characteristics, and we see
a market need for standalone products using printable, re-writeable memory on flexible
substrates. Furthermore, as the printed electronics market continues to mature we see numerous
opportunities to integrate re-writeable memory with other electronic functions. Soligie continues
to add new, innovative technologies to our repertoire, expanding our capability to manufacture
integrated products for our clients. We're very excited to be working with Thinfilm on this
project" commented Matt Timm, President of Soligie.
Printed electronics is a new, emerging industry that takes advantage of printing technologies to
manufacture electronics with a wider variety of form factors, including thin, flexible substrates.
Through the use of proprietary printing techniques, these electronic circuits can be manufactured
at high efficiency and very high volumes when compared to traditional electronics. This enables
electronic functionality in a whole new family of products such as medical and consumer
disposables, cards, labels, toys and games.
