Soligie and Thin Film Electronics in strategic agreement

Soligie, Inc. and Thin Film Electronics ASA (“Thinfilm") of Oslo, Norway with R&D facilities in Linkoping, Sweden announced today that they have entered into an agreement to jointly develop processes for producing printed memory in commercial volumes.

In the agreement between Soligie and Thinfilm, Soligie has been granted an option to acquire certain production and commercialization rights to Thinfilm's memory technology under a Patent and Know How License Agreement.



Johan Carlsson, CEO of Thinfilm stated that “Given Soligie's expertise, dedication and focus on

the production of printed electronics, Soligie is an ideal partner for high volume manufacturing

and commercialization of our technology. The collaboration with Soligie will open exciting new

opportunities for the printed electronics industry by enabling a programmable memory feature

into products such as smart labels, smart packaging, game cards, smart cards, toys and RFID

tags."



This joint development agreement will build on Thinfilm's Intellectual Property for soluble

memory materials, and Soligie's Intellectual Property for printing functional materials.

“Thinfilm has demonstrated a printable material with unique memory characteristics, and we see

a market need for standalone products using printable, re-writeable memory on flexible

substrates. Furthermore, as the printed electronics market continues to mature we see numerous

opportunities to integrate re-writeable memory with other electronic functions. Soligie continues

to add new, innovative technologies to our repertoire, expanding our capability to manufacture

integrated products for our clients. We're very excited to be working with Thinfilm on this

project" commented Matt Timm, President of Soligie.



Printed electronics is a new, emerging industry that takes advantage of printing technologies to

manufacture electronics with a wider variety of form factors, including thin, flexible substrates.

Through the use of proprietary printing techniques, these electronic circuits can be manufactured

at high efficiency and very high volumes when compared to traditional electronics. This enables

electronic functionality in a whole new family of products such as medical and consumer

disposables, cards, labels, toys and games.