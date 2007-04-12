60% increase in turnover for BenQ Romania

According to BenQ's marketing director, Bobby Durbac, BenQ Romania is expecting for 2007 a gross profit of 2 percent of the total turnover which will increase with 60 percent compared to 2006 to EUR 24.7 million.

Figures from last year show that the company's turnover for 2006 reached to EUR 15.7 million but this year the turnover is expected to increase to EUR 24.7 million.



During last year LCD monitors was register as highest sales for BenQ. BenQ estimates to sell 150,000 LCD TVs.