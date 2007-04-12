VOGT turned loss to profit

German EMS provider VOGT Electronic AG has announced a break down of its financial report for the fiscal period 2005/2006.

VOGT's earnings before taxes reached 10.1 million euro in 2005/2006. That was a significant improvement from the loss of 9.2 million euro for the year before. The company's results were strongly impacted by the insolvency of two subsidiaries. The results were improved from -14.2 million euro last year to -0.1 million euro this year.



The total turnover was reduced to 174,4 million euros from 189.1 million euros this year. The subsidiary that was taken to insolvency had a turnover of 19.1 million euro and with this subtracted from the total a clear reason to the reduced turnover can be found. However the successful development within Xenon light for car head lights boosted the semiconductor sales. The turnover within automotive electronics increased by 17.6%.