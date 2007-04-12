Sunfilm opens new solar frontiers in Germany

Good Energies and Norsun have established Sunfilm AG to manufacture the world's first 5.7m2 tandem thin film photovoltaic modules on glass substrates on a production line supplied by Applied Materials, Inc.

Sunfilm AG is currently designing the building and facilities for its first PV line and will start construction work in Q2/2007 on its local site. This project will be supported with grants from the State of Saxony and is expected to employ about 180 people when the line is fully operational in 2008/2009.



Applied's production line will feature new tandem cell technology—an innovative dual-junction approach that combines an amorphous silicon top film to absorb short wavelengths of light with a microcrystalline silicon bottom layer to absorb longer wavelengths. These tandem cells are expected to deliver significantly higher energy conversion efficiencies at a cost per Watt that is comparable to that of single junction technologies. By coupling tandem technology with ultra-.“With this initiative we introduce second generation solar energy technology," said Dr. Alf Bjørseth, founder and board member of NorSun.



“Solar panels based on this tandem cell technology will provide clients with electricity at a very competitive price and have countless areas of application. This new technology will strongly support the continued growth of the solar energy market."