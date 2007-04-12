Foxconn belives in Czech production

EMS provider Foxconn General Manager for the Czech Republic subsidiary Jim. B. Chang said that Czech Republic has an ideal location for production. Mr. Chang believes that it is the crossroad of Europe.

Last year the company's plant in Pardubice produced over two million computers. This puts Foxconn among the largest companies in the country, local media reports.



Mr.Chang explains that in the beginning people were sceptical towards Foxconn, thanks to bad experiences with other investors, who failed to live up to expectations.



He also emplaned that the company does not only invest in production facility and employee education, the company also got involved in the daily life of the local community, local media reports.



He managed to convince the local citizenry that Foxconn won't close up plant after two profitable years and move on somewhere else.



The payoff for his efforts was unexpectedly high productivity from a flexible Czech staff. Only problems according to him could be the occasional abuse of sick days and cumbersome customs procedures that make it difficult to clear large quantities of goods.



Mr.Chang hopes that in the future the Czech Republic will be Foxconn's Europe-wide center of operations.