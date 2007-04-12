XACT PCB Wins UK's DTI R&D Award 2007

XACT PCB has won the innovation category in the DTI Grant for Research and Development North East Awards 2007.

XACT received a DTI Research and Development Grant to help develop revolutionary improvements in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, securing the firm the Innovation Award.



Andrew Kelley, Technical Director of XACT said: "We are absolutely delighted to have received this prestigious award for innovation. The R&D grant has enabled us to undertake what is a very significant technical challenge.



We believe that XACT PCB's methods will help drive the manufacture of even higher density printed circuit boards, whilst significantly reducing their manufacturing cost and eliminating much of the associated environmental waste.