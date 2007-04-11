Global Laminates appoints Technical Manager

Global Laminates Inc. of Amesbury MA and the UK, announce the promotion of Mark Nemecek to Technical Manager for the Ventec product line in North America.

Mark joined Global in April of 2006 and has developed Ventec high performance and lead free thin core and prepreg sales in the Eastern US and Canadian markets.



Global is in the process of expanding its capabilities in its distribution facilities in Chicago, Toronto, and Los Angeles to include local cutting, tooling, and regional shipping. Mark's responsibilities will involve direct customer technical support, technical sales, and internal process control.



He brings over 25 years' experience to this position ranging from 19 years as a Licensed Service Engineer at PCK Technology in NY to 8 years as the Technical Service Engineer at Polyclad Laminates. Training includes Lean Manufacturing and he is a certified Six Sigma Green Belt.