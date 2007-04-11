Nallatech appoints new Chairman

Nallatech has appointed Colin Rutherford as Chairman. He succeeds Iain Robertson who will remain on the Nallatech board as Non-Executive Director.

“Colin is one of Scotland's most experienced and successful businessmen, and is extremely well respected and connected throughout the business community," said Craig Anderson, CEO of Nallatech.



“Nallatech has a well-established position in the fast-growing FPGA computing market," Colin Rutherford, new Nallatech Chairman, said. “I eagerly look forward to helping the company build on the success it has achieved to date."