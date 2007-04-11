Remploy: "recycling firms<br>should focus on companies"

During a conference in London speaking social enterprise Remploy said that most domestic waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) was not fit for re-use.

Remploy claims that the business electronics is the biggest single opportunity for re-use was from industrial sources.



Remploy's Kevin Grafton said: We are convinced that the way forward for us is treating industrial waste. Most domestic CA site WEE is not fit for re-use, as it is passed down amongst families and then totters running CA sites have first pick."



Waste electronics from businesses were of a better quality because companies routinely changed their hardware at three year intervals, letsrecycle reports.



According to letsrecycle in 2004 Remploy teamed up with social enterprise group Create UK to demonstrate the re-use and recycling required under the WEEE Directive. The founder of the project was Veolia Environmental Trust.



Mr.Grafton continued: "The biggest opportunity for WEE re-use is from businesses. There are hundreds or thousands of the same type of equipment and you can set up lines for treating them, providing economies of scale."