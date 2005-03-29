32,000 visited electronica & ProductronicaChina 2005

A total of 32,000 visitors from 51 countries attended the show over three days. Exhibitors confirm a high level of satisfaction and strong interest in participating again. Hottest topics presented by international and national speakers draw significant attention.

During the three days of the show, more than 32,000 attendees visited electronica & ProductronicaChina 2005, which was held in the Shanghai New International Expo Center from March 15 – 17, 2005, in parallel with the co-located SEMICON China 2005 event. This represents a growth of 28 percent in the number of visitors compared to last year's event (2004: 25,000). Among these visitors, 96 percent said that they will recommend electronica & ProductronicaChina to their business partners and colleagues, and 94 percent said that they will come back next year. Over 3,600 of these attendees came from 50 countries outside China.



All in all, 308 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions participated in this trade show (including pavilions from Germany, the UK, and Hong Kong), which covered a total



exhibition space of 15,000 square meters. The quantity and quality of the visitors met the exhibitors' high expectations. Commenting on his company's participation this year, Tom Donnelly, global communications director for Tyco Electronics, explains: "electronica & ProductronicaChina provided us with a great opportunity to meet many of our customers in the Asia Pacific area, particularly those located in China. The fair provided a unique environment for us to promote our entire product portfolio. We met with many customers and were able to demonstrate how we can provide more value to them on their current programs and future developments."



Mr. Andy Lau, general manager of Komax (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., is also satisfied with the show's results: "The quality of visitors is very good. Besides the clients we were expecting, we also received some clients who are usually difficult for us to reach. electronica & ProductronicaChina is getting more and more representative in our segment of industry. Now we are already planning to exhibit next year."



Local companies also made similar statements. Mr. Tonmy Wang, majordomo of Han's Laser, said: "We are very satisfied with the quantity and quality of visitors. Many of them are at the managerial level. The on-site management is also very professional, compared with some other shows we participated in China."



A survey conducted on the fairgrounds showed that 88 percent of the exhibitors are willing to recommend this show to their business partners and colleagues, and 85 percent of them intend to participate again next year.



The side events also attracted a lot of attention for the hottest topics presented by national and international speakers from leading companies, associations, institutions, media representatives, and universities. Subjects such as power supplies, display technology, mobile wireless electronics, and environmental protection were covered by various forums and conferences, including PCIM China, FID China, and AGEC 2005.



"This shows that the Chinese market has a stronger commitment to electronica & ProductronicaChina,” said Klaus Dittrich, managing director of the Munich International Trade Fairs. "We are establishing a bridge between local and international market players, providing them an international business meeting point and a one-stop, whole-industry station where they not only find the latest products, solutions and business partners, but also obtain information on areas such as technology development, market trends, management know-how, etc. The increase in both the number of exhibitors and the number of visitors confirmed the success of our efforts."



The next edition of electronica & ProductronicaChina will be held from March 21 – 23, 2006, in the Shanghai New International Expo Center.