EDA Solutions sign agreement with SoftMEMS

EDA Solutions which is a European representative for Tanner EDA and Mosis multi-project wafer services for IC fabrication, has signed a agreement with SoftMEMS for Germany, the UK, Benelux and the Nordic.

EDA Solutions has supplied the L-Edit MEMS layout tool to European customers for the last four years. The new agreement with SoftMEMS will enable the company to provide a complete, system-level tool suite including schematic design, finite element analysis, 3D modelling and visualisation, and 2D all-angle mask layout.