Anglia sets up displays division

Anglia has set up a dedicated displays division to provide enhanced technical support to its customers, particularly with respect to the integration of display systems.

Many of today's colour displays need external controllers, inverters and drivers, in addition to requiring specialist connectors and cables. Anglia's displays division, headed by Jackie Kingston, aims to help customers by recommending and supplying suitable combinations of devices to meet the requirements of each application.



Tim Shaw, Divisional Marketing Manager for wireless, opto-electronics and displays, explains some of the issues involved; “In order to recommend the right display we need to understand the optical performance required, viewing angles, physical format, backlighting requirements, type of power source, power consumption limitations and many other factors. Selling displays is no longer just about shipping a part from the catalogue, our customers need more applications advice than ever before and that's why we've established a division that has been trained to provide expertise in this area."