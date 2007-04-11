Spansion & Qimonda to cooperate

Spansion and Qimonda Sign Strategic Supply Agreement to Deliver Optimized Memory Subsystems for Mobile Customers.

Spansion Inc. and Qimonda have signed a strategic supply agreement that will combine Qimonda low-power specialty DRAM with Spansion® MirrorBit® NOR and ORNAND™ devices into Multi-Chip Packages (MCP) memory solutions for mobile devices. The companies plan to align product roadmaps, in particular providing Qimonda PSRAM (Pseudo SRAM) devices specified for certain Spansion Flash memory, which is expected to result in improved yields and cost-effective solutions that can bring more efficiency to handset OEMS.



Under the terms of the agreement, Qimonda will provide Spansion with its low-power PSRAM, or CellularRAMs as Qimonda calls them, and Mobile-RAM devices in Known Good Die (KGD) form, which Spansion will use in MCP solutions. The term KGD means that Qimonda performs all functional and quality testing of the dies on the finished wafer, which are then stacked with Spansion Flash memory in a compact MCP.



“Working with Qimonda demonstrates our commitment to deliver value-added memory subsystem solutions that will bring efficiency to our customers," said Sudesh Bhikha, vice president of business operations, Wireless Solutions Division at Spansion. “We have strategically selected companies such as Qimonda that will optimize DRAM for our Flash memory solutions to provide a seamless experience for our customers and enable them to more quickly and cost-effectively introduce innovative handsets."



“This strategic supply agreement creates a powerful combination between a world- leading manufacturer of Flash memory solutions and Qimonda's proven, ultra-low- power product families,“ said Ayad Abul-Ella, vice president of the Mobile and Consumer Business Unit at Qimonda. “By delivering KGDs for assembly in a variety of total densities and interfaces, we are contributing to the development of a compelling family of MCP devices for the mobile market."