Broadband equipment revenue<br>to rise to $15.1 Billion by 2011

The global broadband market is expanding at a rapid pace, with both equipment revenue and global subscribers expected to increase robustly during the next few years, according to iSuppli Corp.

Broadband equipment factory revenue is set to rise to $15.1 billion by 2011, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.2 percent, up from $11.2 billion in 2006. At the same time, global broadband subscribers will grow to 622.7 million by 2011, more than double the 270.4 million in 2006.



“ADSL remained the leading broadband technology around the world in 2006, with 72 percent of the subscribers, while cable modems ended 2006 with 22 percent," said Steve Rago, principal analyst with iSuppli. “The ADSL market is headed for a major inflection point when existing subscribers begin to upgrade to higher-speed services. This has happened in Japan already, as many service providers have migrated to Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology, which offers consumers a 15 times increase in bandwidth compared to ADSL."



France Telecom and Free/Iliad of France already have announced plans to deploy FTTH, while other operators are evaluating the technology, as well as deep-fiber with VDSL, as the final broadband link to consumer residences. This bandwidth upgrade will help keep broadband equipment sales on the rise for the next five years, Rago observed.