Camtek expects Q1 Revenue $14m

Israel based company Camtek expects to report revenues for first quarter of 2007 of approximately $14 million. The exact amount of revenues is subject to final adjustment and review by the Company's auditors.

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO, commented: "One of the main reasons to our shortfall of revenues to the PCB market was a longer than anticipated sales process into China following the Chinese New Year holidays, which were late this year. This pushed a number of sales to the end of the quarter, and we were not able to achieve all the needed criteria to recognize revenues within the quarter. Orders of semiconductor systems were also delayed, which added to the revenue shortfall. As we previously reported, we believe that, based on inputs from our customers, we see a shift in the PCB market and expect an increased demand for our products in the second quarter of 2007 and a further increase in demand for our semiconductor products in the second half of the year."