Gore's cables in Micronics Laser writer

Micronic Laser Systems is an important customer on an important market for Gore. Micronic is using Gore's cables for its photo mask writers.

Micronic and Gore have been working together since 2004. Micronic has vibration sensitive equipment for producing photo mask writers. The writer head moves on a linear axis, typically requiring the use of cable running through a cable track. Micronic needed to eliminate the track in

order to eliminate major problems from particulation and vibration. Micronic choose GORE™ Trackless Cable as solution to the problem. It is clean room compliant as it eliminates particulation and vibration.



GORE™ Trackless Cable is used by Micronic in all machines and is used for the flat panel production market. Gore has a presence in the Scandinavia region with specialized cables, electronic packaging and materials for the Medical, Military, Automation and Telecommunication industries. Gore started in Scandinavia in 1986 and since has remained committed to this

region.