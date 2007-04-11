Flextronics plans to axe 100 jobs in Finland

EMS provider Flextronics is planning to cut more than half of its Finnish workforce in Oulu. This may affect up to 100 of the company's 175 Finnish workers.

Timo Niinikoski, the chief executive of Flextronics ODM Finland said,"Personally I do not think the need to cut is quite this big. We are continually looking for alternatives to solve the situation."



Flextronics has been gradually cutting jobs in Finland ans is moving production to countries like China and Poland, Kaleva reports.