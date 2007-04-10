Design Solutions opens Design<br>center in Germany

Design Solutions has announced the opening of a new design center in Munich, Germany, Design Solutions GmbH.

The new facility provides engineering, design, simulation, and prototype manufacturing services to the electronics industry. The design center also includes a high-level FPGA and ASIC development group.



In making the announcement, Sean O'Neil, President and CEO of DSI, said “With the opening of this new design center, the German market will benefit from product engineering expertise across all disciplines. This includes electrical engineering, performance simulation, component and product packaging, PCB design, performance and reliability analysis, and much more, such as mechanical design, software development, prototype PCB fabrication, product assembly and testing."

O'Neil adds that the opening of the new facility “helps DSI further its business plan of providing local design/engineering centers to global technology hubs, in order to provide local project management and support, while leveraging low-cost regions for a majority of the engineering work.



With currently seven (7) locations in the U.S. and two in Europe, DSI is experiencing rapid and consistent growth globally as a premier provider of task-oriented engineering and manufacturing services to the commercial and military electronics industry, as well as full turn-key product development solutions for large clients and small start-ups.