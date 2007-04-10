BreconRidge signs contract with Thales

EMS provider BreconRidge has signed an agreement with Thales Nederland B.V. (Thales) to manufacture and supply Transmit/Receive Modules and Switch Matrix Modules to Thales.

These Modules form the heart of the antennae used in Thales' Active Phase Array Radar (APAR) system. This work builds on the successful development and implementation of Canadian designed and manufactured Transmit/Receive Modules delivered to Thales under a previous contract, which

were deployed on Federal German Navy F124 and Royal Netherlands Navy LCF frigates.

Complete product manufacturing will be conducted at BreconRidge's headquarters in Ottawa,

Canada and will utilize its specialized microelectronics engineers, staff and production facilities.

The contract will be completed over a four year period and represents a significant order intake

for the company.



Commenting on the agreement, Bruce Rodgers, President and Chief Executive Officer of

BreconRidge stated: “This agreement further validates BreconRidge's specialized design and

manufacturing capabilities and positions us well as a strategic solutions provider for the Defence

Industry. We are very pleased to continue providing valued services and quality products to

Thales."