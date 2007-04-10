Intertek acquires Natlabs

UK based company Intertek has announces that its Commercial and Electrical division has acquired Natlabs Oy from Etteplan Oyj for EUR 1.3 million in cash.

Natlabs is an established electro-magnetic compatibility and electrical safety testing company based in Finland and its clients include manufacturers of electrical and electronic products. The acquisition will expand Intertek's footprint in the Northern European market and provide it with strategic additional access into nearby Baltic and Russian markets.