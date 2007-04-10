Valor names new boss for Americas

Valor Computerized Systems Ltd., a provider of productivity-enhancing software solutions for the electronics industry, today announced the appointment of Dan Weitzman as the new President of Valor Inc's operations.

Dan Weitzman, with over 11 years of experience in software sales and management, has been responsible for the Americas operations at Valor Inc. for the past 6 months. Weitzman has been instrumental in opening new US sales channels for Valor and forming global alliances with several of the electronics industry's largest and most respected companies.



Commenting on Weitzman's appointment, Valor CEO Ofer Shofman detailed the company's winning policy of reciprocal investment. “Promoting people who have grown in the organization, learning and contributing along the way, reflects the dynamic, creative environment that has made Valor the leader it is today."



Prior to joining Valor in 1999, Weitzman held various sales and marketing positions at Viewlogic Systems and VeriBest Corporation. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.