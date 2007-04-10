Jabil to invest in Poland, Ukraine and India

EMS provider Jabil will add additional floor space and capacity in Poland, Ukraine and India. According to local media Jabil is expanding the plant in Kwidzyn, Poland.

These plants are expected to ramp production levels during the calendar of 2007. The EMS provider is continuing to ramp higher levels of productions in its existing Chinese plants. The company's investment during 2007 is expected to be related to the locations in Poland, Ukraine and India. The investment will take place at existing plants where the company sees increasing levels of production, 123 jump reports.