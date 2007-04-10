Infineon plans to build ten plants in India

Infineon has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hindustan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (HSMC), a newly established semiconductor company, to license its 130nm CMOS process technology.

This MoU will help building a foundation for the production of integrated circuits for mobile phones, ID cards and automotives in India for the Indian market.



Infineon will help Hindustan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation to create a 'Fab City' in India which will involve the building of ten plants.



Siemens, MW Zander, and US Liquids are also involved in this project. Infineons spokesman told Electronics Weekly that the first plant Infineon will help building is a 200mm 130nm facility worth about $800m. This plant will start to run by 2009. The second plant will be a 300mm 90nm plant. “The other eight plants will be announced later."