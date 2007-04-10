Electronics Production | April 10, 2007
Sensor/Actuator market to double<br>and reach $12.7 Billion by 2011
New consumer product applications, medical devices, security systems, and never-ending growth in automotive electronics are expanding the market for semiconductor sensors and actuator devices at about twice the growth rate of IC sales, according to IC Insights' 2007 Optoelectronics, Sensors, and Discretes (O-S-D) Report.
IC Insights' newly released O-S-D Report shows worldwide sales of solid-state sensors and actuator devices growing 19% in 2007 to $6.3 billion after increasing nearly 18% in 2006 to $5.3 billion.
About 80% of solid-state sensors and actuators employ micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology to perform transducer functions. In sensors, transducers measure change in conditions around devices. In actuators, MEMS structures manipulate physical action in systems. Devices in this market segment include accelerometers, gyroscope devices, pressure sensors, microphone chips, magnetic-field sensors, fingerprint readers, and a wide variety of actuators used in inkjet print heads, micro-mirror display systems, radio-frequency filters, and solid-state medicine dispensers.
The 2007 O-S-D Report forecasts 30% cumulative average growth rate (CAGR) between 2001 and 2011 in the sensor/actuator market. This overall growth rate will push sensor/actuator sales to $12.7 billion by 2011, the new report concludes. Actuators are projected to lead this market segment with a CAGR of 22% per year, reaching $8.8 billion in 2011, while acceleration and yaw sensors are expected to grow at a 15% annual rate to $1.4 billion, based on IC Insights' forecast.
Historically, solid-state sensors have been dominated by automotive applications, but new uses in portable consumer electronics, communications, and industrial systems will change this market. By 2011, about 37% of sensor/actuator sales are forecast to go into automotive applications compared to more than 60% early this decade, according to the O-S-D Report. Low-cost inertial sensor designs are being introduced for high-volume consumer and portable computing systems to protect products from damage, improve wireless connectivity, or provide new user-input commands based on movement instead of keyboard entries or buttons. IC Insights believes inertial sensors (accelerometers and gyroscope devices) will become the largest product category in solid-state sensors in 2008, as shown in Figure 1.
About 80% of solid-state sensors and actuators employ micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology to perform transducer functions. In sensors, transducers measure change in conditions around devices. In actuators, MEMS structures manipulate physical action in systems. Devices in this market segment include accelerometers, gyroscope devices, pressure sensors, microphone chips, magnetic-field sensors, fingerprint readers, and a wide variety of actuators used in inkjet print heads, micro-mirror display systems, radio-frequency filters, and solid-state medicine dispensers.
The 2007 O-S-D Report forecasts 30% cumulative average growth rate (CAGR) between 2001 and 2011 in the sensor/actuator market. This overall growth rate will push sensor/actuator sales to $12.7 billion by 2011, the new report concludes. Actuators are projected to lead this market segment with a CAGR of 22% per year, reaching $8.8 billion in 2011, while acceleration and yaw sensors are expected to grow at a 15% annual rate to $1.4 billion, based on IC Insights' forecast.
Historically, solid-state sensors have been dominated by automotive applications, but new uses in portable consumer electronics, communications, and industrial systems will change this market. By 2011, about 37% of sensor/actuator sales are forecast to go into automotive applications compared to more than 60% early this decade, according to the O-S-D Report. Low-cost inertial sensor designs are being introduced for high-volume consumer and portable computing systems to protect products from damage, improve wireless connectivity, or provide new user-input commands based on movement instead of keyboard entries or buttons. IC Insights believes inertial sensors (accelerometers and gyroscope devices) will become the largest product category in solid-state sensors in 2008, as shown in Figure 1.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments