BenQ at risk of losing Nokia ODM orders to Chinese companies

According to DigiTimes sources are saying that Nokia is considering to move it's ODM handset orders to Chinese companies instead of giving them to BenQ.

The reason for the action is that the coming mobile handsets are designed for the Asian markets, especially the Chinese. The Chinese manufacturers are therefore likely to be considered as a better choise by Nokia cause of their local knowledge and better understanding the specific demands of the Asian markets.



Yuhuatel and CECW (China Electronics Corporation Wireless) are potential ODM manufacturers to get the orders.