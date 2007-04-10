TPV sign LOI over Polish plant

TPV Technology will finally sign a letter of intent concerning the construction of the LCD plant in Poland.

As evertiq.com previously reported Taiwan based company TPV Technology will invest more than $40 million to build a LCD plant in Poland to enhance its European production capacity after abandoning plans to buy existing LCD TV manufacturing lines. The company will finally sign a letter of intent regarding the construction of the plant in Gorzów Wielkopolski, Poland, local media reports.