Electronics Production | April 10, 2007
TTI joins Berkshire Hathaway
TTI has announced the closing of its acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. making TTI and its affiliate Mouser Electronics part of the Berkshire Hathaway Group, whose Chairman and CEO is Warren Buffett.
Paul Andrews, TTI Chairman and CEO, commented, "The deal is complete and TTI and Mouser are honoured to be part of the distinguished Berkshire Hathaway family. We anticipate a smooth and seamless transition internally as well as for our customers and suppliers." He emphasized that the acquisition positions TTI and Mouser for the long-term. "This is a perfect union of one great company becoming part of another. Berkshire's management style melds perfectly with the way TTI has conducted its business for the past 36 years. Berkshire has an entrance strategy, but no exit strategy and that suits my business philosophy for TTI," Andrews said.
TTI's and Mouser's management will remain in place and will continue to run TTI's day-to-day activities. This ownership change should be invisible to customers and suppliers. TTI finds itself among a distinguished list of some of the most solid businesses and recognizable brand names in North America including GEICO Insurance, See's Candies, Business Wire, Fruit of the Loom and NetJets, just to name a few. TTI becomes the third Fort Worth-based company to be purchased by Berkshire Hathaway. Acme Building Brands and Justin Brands also are owned by Berkshire Hathaway.
TTI's and Mouser's management will remain in place and will continue to run TTI's day-to-day activities. This ownership change should be invisible to customers and suppliers. TTI finds itself among a distinguished list of some of the most solid businesses and recognizable brand names in North America including GEICO Insurance, See's Candies, Business Wire, Fruit of the Loom and NetJets, just to name a few. TTI becomes the third Fort Worth-based company to be purchased by Berkshire Hathaway. Acme Building Brands and Justin Brands also are owned by Berkshire Hathaway.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments