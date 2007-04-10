Power Management Market Tracker - Q1 2007

The power management semiconductor group declined in the fourth quarter, as predicted by iSuppli in 2006.

The power management sector faced -2.5% growth. The revenue results were also aligned with iSuppli's projections for the quarter. iSuppli projects that the first quarter of 2007 will be a period of inventory corrections and tune up for the rest of the year. However, the first quarter will perform anywhere between small decline to small rise over the previous quarter.



The power management component supply chain is one of the most challenging of electronics to definitively analyze. Power management has largely flown under the radar for years, and yet is a critical component of virtually every piece of electronic equipment made. As the power management content of electron equipment increases, power management components emerge as a primary consideration for manufacturing organizations, and the importance of obtaining analysis that provides an advantage has grown tremendously.