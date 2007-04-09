Lohja town supports Elcoteq workers

The city of Lohja is now working to find new work places for the former Elcoteq employees.

The city has appointed a crisis group to support and facilitate the situation for the workers. Elcoteq employees have been offered by the city support to start their own businesses. In May there will be an exhibition where the former employees can meet different employers. Elina Lehto-Häggroth city director of Lohja said that she was prepared for the closure of the plant.